Iran’s Judiciary Chief urges vigilance against foreign conspiracies

AhlulBayt News Agency: Chief Justice Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei has called on relevant departments and officials to seriously confront with the enemies by neutralizing their conspiracies against the country.

In a meeting of the Supreme Council of the Judiciary on Monday, Mohseni-Ejei stressed the need to recognize the enemies and their plots, saying, “We have a very important and serious duty and responsibility in this regard, which has also been strongly emphasized by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.”

According to him, everyone must be explained correctly and in a principled, reasoned and convincing manner as “what is the root cause of the US regime’s hostility and animosity towards the Islamic Republic” as some people think that by looking to the US, issues and problems will be resolved.

“We must be vigilant so that we are not fooled; we must recognize friends and enemies correctly”, the judiciary chief said, warning, “Sometimes the enemy has an iron fist in a velvet glove”.

He also highlighted other duty for the Iranian nation, saying that while confronting the enemies, it should not cause us to neglect other important tasks.

“The definitive policy of the Islamic Republic is to defend the oppressed people of the world, especially the oppressed people of Gaza, as well as to support the resistance movement,” he said, adding that “Comprehensive and coherent legal measures must be taken at the global and domestic levels against Zionist criminals”.

Referring to the recent deadly attacks in Iranshahr, Sistan and Baluchestan, Mohseni-Ejei offered his condolences to the families of the victims and urged all responsible departments and agencies to uncover the roots of such crimes and eradicate their perpetrators.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the head of the judiciary called to help the government resolve people’s issues and problems, saying that in line with the guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, unity and cohesion among people should be strengthened.

