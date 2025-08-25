Khotbeh-Khani ceremony marks Imam Reza martyrdom anniversary

AhlulBayt News Agency: Senior officials, shrine servants, and thousands of pilgrims gather in Prophet Courtyard to mourn the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Reza – the 8th Shia Imam.

The traditional Khotbeh-Khani ceremony was held at Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad on the eve of the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Reza, drawing a large crowd of pilgrims, shrine servants, and high-ranking officials. The event took place in Prophet Courtyard shortly after the evening prayers.

Under the auspices of Astan Quds Razavi (AQR), the ceremony was attended by Ayat. Marvi, the Custodian of AQR (the body in charge of Imam Reza Shrine), Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Judiciary Chief Hoj. Mohseni Ejei, the governor general of Khorasan Razavi Province and other national and provincial dignitaries. Their presence underscored the spiritual and cultural significance of the occasion.

Ayat. Marvi opened the ceremony by reflecting on the qualities of a true believer as described by Imam Reza, highlighting the Imam’s intellectual and spiritual legacy.

Following his remarks, a eulogist recited elegies that stirred deep emotion among attendees, describing the night as one of sorrow and reverence for Imam known as “The Master of Khorasan” who was martyred in Tous, near Mashhad.

Pilgrims and locals filled the courtyards and halls of the shrine, joining the servants in mourning. Many offered heartfelt salutations and prayers, seeking blessings from the noble lineage of the Prophet. Shrine servants and Quran memorizers stood in orderly rows, holding green lanterns as a symbol of devotion and grief.

Officials and shrine custodians also stood with candles in hand, expressing humility and reverence. Their gesture conveyed that regardless of rank or position, being a servant of Imam Reza is a source of pride and honor.

The ceremonial sermon was delivered by Hoj. Eslamifar, who praised God’s oneness, sent blessings upon the Prophet (PBUH) and the Shia Imams, honored the memory of martyrs and Imam Khomeini, and prayed for the health and longevity of Iran’s Leader and the dignity of the Iranian nation.

