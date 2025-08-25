Imam Reza’s school of thought rooted in Imamate, ethics, unity: AQR Custodian

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayat. Ahmad Marvi, the Custodian of Astan Quds Razavi (AQR) says the national unity formed after the Zionist regime’s attack is a sacred achievement built on the blood of thousands of martyrs, emphasizing that Imam Reza’s school of thought is rooted in Imamate, ethics, and solidarity.

Stating that the national unity formed after the Zionist regime’s assault is a national treasure achieved through the blood of thousands of martyrs, AQR’s Custodian said: “Imam Reza’s school of thought is founded on Imamate, ethical conduct, and unity.”

Speaking at the Khotbeh-Khani ceremony on the eve of Imam Reza’s martyrdom, held on August 23, Ayat. Marvi described ethical orientation as one of Imam Reza’s core teachings. “Islam’s political and social framework is built upon moral virtues, and Imam Reza’s legacy strongly reflects this”.

Quoting the Imam, he said, “A Muslim’s intellect is not complete unless he possesses ten traits”.

“The tenth trait, according to the Imam, is that one should look at others and say, “He is better and more pious than I am.”

He added: “Suspicion has no place in the Imam Reza’s school of thought. If one sees a visibly pious person, he should seek to emulate him and pray to become like him. If someone appears otherwise, he must refrain from judging based on appearance alone, believing that virtue may be hidden within. This mindset forms the essence of moral education in Imam Reza’s tradition”.

Ayat. Marvi stressed that Imam Reza’s community must be ethically grounded in all spheres—private, personal, familial, social, political, and economic.

He quoted Imam Reza’s advice Abdul-Azim al-Hassani, a prominent Shia scholar and a descendant of Imam Hassan ibn Ali: “Tell our Shia brothers not to occupy themselves with tearing each other apart.”

“Believers and Shia, who move under the banner of Imamate and guardianship, must heed Imam Reza’s call to avoid harming one another. Baseless excuses must be set aside, and efforts should not be wasted on internal destruction. Thoughts and writings must not be diverted from confronting the enemies of Islam and humanity toward internal discord”, He said.

Referring to the Leader’s remarks on the 40th day after the martyrdom of war victims, Ayat. Marvi stated: “The first point emphasized was “preserving national unity,” a duty incumbent on all the nation today”.

He continued: “After the war, the Leader highlighted three major victories for the Iranian nation—disheartening the U.S., defeating the Zionist regime, and forming national unity. Solidarity played a key role in these triumphs. People of diverse religious orientations stood united behind the Leader against the enemy. This unity must now be preserved and strengthened”.

He warned against any statement, stance, or declaration that might cause division in society, noting that “such a scenario is unlikely because the Iranian people are wise, politically aware, and deeply trust the Supreme Leader. However, some may exhaust themselves and send signals to the enemy”.

He said: “Suppose a statement seems correct to its speaker or writer—should every truth be spoken? Shouldn’t timing and context be considered? Imam Ali told Malik Ashtar, “Malik! Do not rush,” and emphasized, “Put everything in its proper place and act at the right time.”

Ayat. Marvi added: “Even if a statement seems right, is it the right time to say it? Today, any ill-considered speech, declaration, or analysis that projects disunity from the Islamic community is a betrayal of Islam and the Revolution. The enemy seeks precisely this dissonance”.

Recalling Iran’s victory in the recent 12-day war, Ayat. Marvi stated: “If we managed to stand firm against two nuclear powers and win, one of the key factors was “unity of speech.” The nation stood united behind the Leader, resulting in resilience and strength”.

He emphasized that unity is a great asset not easily won. “This national treasure was secured through immense sacrifice—over a thousand martyrs, dozens of renowned commanders, and distinguished scientists who were invaluable to the country. Blood of countless men, women, children, and youth was shed to forge this unity. Now, it is everyone’s duty to honor and safeguard this sacred value”.

Ayat. Marvi also analyzed the socio-political conditions of Imam Reza’s time, describing it as one of the most difficult and complex periods in the history of the Ahl al-Bait. “It coincided with the rise to power of the Abbasid Caliphate, which had seized power from the Umayyads under the banner of avenging Imam Hussein’s blood, but soon revealed its true nature. The Abbasids treated the Prophet’s family even more harshly than the Umayyads”.

“The second major challenge of Imam Reza’s era was the oppressive dictatorship of the Abbasids, especially under Harun al-Rashid, a ruler said to have “blood dripping from his sword.” In such an atmosphere, any enlightening action or political and religious dissent was met with brutal suppression”.

The top official identified one of Imam Reza’s most painful challenges as the betrayal and materialism of some close associates of the Prophet’s family. “After Imam Kazem’s martyrdom, some of his agents denied Imam Reza’s Imamate for worldly gain and founded the “Waqifiyya” sect. This deviation misled many Shia and caused division”.

Ayat. Marvi highlighted Imam Reza’s relentless efforts, saying: “Despite all hardships, the Imam never ceased guiding people, exposing injustice, and defending the position of Imamate. His entire life was devoted to enlightenment and resistance against tyranny”.

He added: “The lives of the Ahl al-Bait represent the life of a “250-year-old human”—though they lived in different times, they shared one path, one goal, and one truth. They form a continuous historical identity, striving for human guidance, revival of truth, preservation of the Quran, and realization of divine governance”.

Elsewhere in his speech, Ayat. Marvi pointed to key teachings of Imam Reza, stating that one of the most important lessons is the centrality of Imamate in religious thought and life. “Whether in Medina, during his migration to Merv, or in his apparent role as crown prince, the Imam used every opportunity to clarify the foundational role of Imamate”.

AQR’s Custodian noted that Imam Reza’s time offered a unique chance to present the concept of Imamate, and the Imam seized it to guide both his contemporaries and future generations. “Upon entering Neishabour, where over three thousand people gathered with pens in hand to hear his words, the Imam delivered the famous “Silsilat al-Dhahab” (Golden Chain) hadith”.

Ayat. Marvi concluded: “According to this hadith, true monotheism is meaningless without Imamate. Any belief in God that bypasses Imamate is incomplete and unsupported. Thus, building a society associated with the teachings of Imam Reza begins with walking the path of Imamate and guardianship. Whenever the Islamic community strays from this axis, it goes astray from the essence of religion”.

