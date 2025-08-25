Imam Reza mourning ceremonies held in Qom

AhlulBayt News Agency: The holy city of Qom, known as Umm al-Qura and the capital of the Islamic world, was immersed in grief on Sunday as thousands of mourners marked the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Ali ibn Musa al-Reza (AS), the eighth Shia Imam.

From the early hours, religious processions and mourning groups filled the streets, chanting “Ya Reza, Ya Reza” as they made their way toward the shrine of Hazrat Fatima Masoumeh (SA). The city, a center of Islamic knowledge and ijtihad, bore a visibly somber atmosphere as residents and visitors expressed their condolences to the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) and the Imam of the Time (AS).

The servants of the Holy Shrine also held a special mourning ceremony, moving in procession from the Imam Hassan Askari (AS) Mosque to the shrine, where elegies were recited in the courtyard of Imam Reza (AS).

In parallel, the homes of senior religious authorities and scholars of Qom hosted commemorative gatherings attended by clerics, students, and ordinary devotees. Speakers highlighted the virtues and spiritual stature of the eighth Shia Imam, while eulogists delivered elegies to honor his memory.

This year’s ceremonies once again underscored Imam Reza’s (AS) enduring place in the hearts of Muslims worldwide, as millions across the globe also observed the 30th of Safar with mourning rituals.

.................

End/ 257