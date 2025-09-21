Production of “Hazrat Musa” series officially begins

AhlulBayt News Agency: The production of the television series Hazrat Musa (AS) has officially begun, marking one of the most significant historical-religious projects of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB). The series will narrate new chapters from the life of the divine prophet and serve as a continuation of the acclaimed film Musa Kalimullah.

IRIB chief Peyman Jebeli announced that pre-production has been completed and filming will commence next week. He described the Supreme Leader’s praise of the earlier film on Hazrat Musa (AS) as a “great honor for the national media” and said the movie served as a prelude to this major series project.

The series, directed by prominent filmmaker Ebrahim Hatamikia, will portray the prophet’s life from his birth onward—a narrative that was not included in the earlier cinematic version. According to the production team, the television format will allow for deeper character development and a more detailed dramatic presentation.

Produced with a focus on artistic quality rather than extensive publicity, the Hazrat Musa (AS) series is expected to become one of the most memorable works in the history of Iranian religious television, following in the path of enduring productions of previous decades.

