Yemeni Mass Rallies Condemn Desecration of Holy Quran

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Friday, massive marches took place in the Yemeni capital Sanaa and in dozens of squares across the country, denouncing what was described as the American crime of desecrating the Holy Quran.

In Al-Sabeen Square in Sanaa, a huge rally was held where the Mufti of Yemen, Shams al-Din Sharaf al-Din, praised the large crowds gathered in the capital and in more than 40 squares across various provinces.

In his statement during the march, the Mufti emphasized that the systematic campaigns of abuse against the Holy Quran are part of a “comprehensive Zionist war” targeting the Islamic nation, holding the United States, Britain, and the Zionist entity fully responsible.

The statement further urged a boycott of American and Israeli products, reaffirming Yemen’s steadfast position in continuing its support for Gaza.

Participants in the march also condemned the Egyptian gas deal with the Zionist entity, calling for its cancellation in recognition of Egypt’s militant history.

