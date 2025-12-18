Yemeni official: Insulting the Holy Quran Intensifies Global Anger Toward US, Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: Allama Fuad Naji, a distinguished Yemeni scholar and member of the Association of Yemeni Scholars, described the desecration of the Qur’an by a U.S. presidential candidate as a provocative, criminal, and terrorist act targeting the most sacred foundation of Islam.He stated: “The insult to the Qur’an has deepened public outrage in Yemen and intensified hostility toward the United States, Israel, Britain, and all parties aligned in a hostile path against Islamic sanctities. Yemen’s reaction reflects the vigilance of its people and their readiness to confront any insult to the Qur’an or the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).”



Naji added that this position is consistent with Yemen’s broader approach in resisting American arrogance. He emphasized that the incident serves as a test for Muslims worldwide, and that popular mobilization is the only effective means to prevent such acts.



He further noted that weak or symbolic reactions in the past have emboldened perpetrators, allowing the matter to escalate to the point where desecrating the Qur’an is now exploited as electoral propaganda within the U.S. political system.



The scholar stressed that this incident falls within the framework of ongoing American-Zionist hostility toward the Islamic world, and that deliberate media amplification of such acts aims to provoke the sentiments of nearly two billion Muslims.



He said the event must serve as a wake-up call for the Islamic Ummah, exposing the true nature of its enemies and the reality of Arab normalization policies.



Naji also criticized claims that the United States respects the interests or sensitivities of Muslim nations, pointing out that while insults against Jews are criminalized under anti-Semitism laws, insults against Islamic sanctities—from the Qur’an to Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him)—are committed without consequence.



He called for accountability for those who insult the Qur’an, adding that the incident should be seized as an opportunity for Muslims to return earnestly to the Qur’an and renew their commitment to its teachings.



Naji stressed that targeting the Qur’an reflects the enemies’ recognition of its role in reviving, empowering, and dignifying the Islamic world. He warned that Islam is facing a soft war within a broader Zionist campaign aimed at detaching Muslims from the Qur’an and normalizing insults against sacred symbols. Silence and indifference, he said, are signs of weakness and direct outcomes of this soft war.



In conclusion, he urged practical measures, including economic boycotts, mass demonstrations, and public disavowal of the United States, Britain, and Israel.



The political stance in Yemen followed recent remarks by Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, leader of Ansarullah, who strongly condemned the desecration of the Qur’an by a U.S. presidential candidate.



Al-Houthi stated: “This crime against the greatest religious sanctity on earth is part of the ongoing Jewish-Zionist war, for which America, Britain, the Zionist enemy, and all their followers in East and West have aligned themselves.”



He added: “These satanic forces desecrate sanctities and commit the ugliest crimes in order to expand their domination over others and achieve their goals, including plundering nations’ wealth and pursuing occupation.”



Al-Houthi continued: “The continuous insults and the soft and hard wars of Zionism in all its forms, with its satanic arms and tools—namely America, Britain, and the Zionist regime—constitute a clear and hostile act against Islam and Muslims.”



