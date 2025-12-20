WHO Reports Over 1,000 Gaza Patients Dead Awaiting Evacuation

AhlulBayt News Agency: The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Friday that more than 1,000 Palestinian patients have died while waiting for medical evacuation from the Gaza Strip since July 2024, due to ongoing restrictions on transfers outside the territory.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that 1,092 patients died while awaiting evacuation between July 2024 and November 2025, noting that the figure is “likely an undercount.”

He highlighted that since October 2023, WHO and its partners have successfully evacuated over 10,600 patients with severe medical conditions from Gaza, including more than 5,600 children requiring intensive medical care.

Dr. Tedros urged more countries to accept patients from Gaza and called for the resumption of medical evacuation operations to the West Bank, including Occupied Jerusalem, stressing that the lives of many patients directly depend on it.

