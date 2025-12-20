Palestinian Child Martyred by Unexploded Israeli Ordnance in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Palestinian child was martyred on Thursday evening when an explosive device left behind by Israeli occupation forces detonated inside Al-Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Gaza’s Civil Defense reported that the child died after the suspicious object, a remnant of Israeli military operations, exploded inside a residential home belonging to the Al-Souri family on Al-Jaouni Street in the camp.

Local sources confirmed that the body of the child, identified as Ahmad Abdullah Mahmoud Al-Souri, was transferred from the camp to Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah.

In a related incident, Rafah Police in southern Gaza said Thursday that their Forensic and Rapid Response teams successfully neutralized an Israeli tank shell that had landed on a civilian’s tent in the Kanis area of Rafah.

The head of the forensic unit explained that the unexploded shell was an M339 120mm round, and its failure to detonate upon impact posed a direct threat to residents.

He added that upon receiving the alert, specialized teams immediately responded and safely defused the shell without any casualties.

In recent months, several casualties, including children, have occurred due to the detonation of unexploded ordnance left behind during Israel’s two-year-long war on Gaza.

Julius van der Welte, head of the UN Mine Action Program in the Palestinian Territories, previously warned that children are the most vulnerable to the dangers of unexploded ordnance and remnants of war, stressing that these hazards hinder efforts to restore normal life in Gaza.

Van der Welte explained that these remnants pose a serious risk to civilians, especially as hundreds of thousands of people move about following the ceasefire, and that children’s curiosity and lack of awareness increase the likelihood of accidents.

He also noted the absence of accurate data on the full extent of explosive contamination in Gaza but said indicators point to widespread presence across much of the Strip.

