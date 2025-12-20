Yemeni President Condemn US-Zionist Desecration of Islamic Sanctities

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mahdi al-Mashat, President of Yemen, described the massive protests in the capital and other provinces as a clear message from the "people of faith and wisdom" to those who insult Islamic sanctities.

In remarks to the official Saba news agency, al-Mashat said that the huge turnout in Sana’a’s Al-Sabeen Square and other provinces reflects the Yemeni people’s “distress and anger” over violations against the Quran by its enemies.

He urged other Islamic nations to adopt “sincere stances” in defense of the Quran, which he called the source of strength and guidance for Muslims.

Al-Mashat portrayed the protests as an expression of Yemenis’ religious identity, pride in their faith, and loyalty to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), while also condemning repeated American insults to the Quran and the Prophet.

He thanked the Yemeni people for their “million-strong” turnout, which came in response to the call of revolutionary leader Sayyed Abdulmalik al-Houthi.

Al-Mashat argued that repeated desecration of the Quran by US and Western politicians and activists exposes their “hostility and deep hatred for Islam and Muslims” and their disregard for Islamic sanctities.

He attributed these actions to a “Zionist Jewish lobby,” which he said leads the largest anti-Islam campaign worldwide.

He concluded that such “criminal practices” endanger the Muslim nation and society if met with silence and inaction.

Mass demonstrations and official condemnations in Yemen followed repeated incidents of Quran desecration linked to US political figures, alongside ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza and violations of Islamic holy sites.

Yemeni officials, scholars, and commentators stressed that these provocations are part of a broader US–Zionist campaign against Islamic identity, urging continued mobilization, cultural and educational efforts, and coordinated responses across the Islamic world to defend religious sanctities.

/129