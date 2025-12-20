UNRWA: War destroys Gaza classrooms, teams build alternative learning spaces

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) stated that the war has destroyed classrooms and educational supplies in the Gaza Strip, emphasizing that its teams are working to rebuild alternative learning spaces for children despite the harsh conditions.

UNRWA explained in a post on its "X" platform on Friday that its teams are repurposing leftover wooden loading pallets and turning them into school desks to enable children to continue their education.

The agency confirmed that learning continues even in the most challenging circumstances, attaching a video documenting these field efforts in the sector.

