Medical groups warn of epidemic spread in Gaza amid blockade

AhlulBayt News Agency: Medical organizations have warned of the worsening spread of epidemics in the Gaza Strip, particularly cholera and polio, amid Israel’s blockade on the entry of medicines and medical supplies, and the deteriorating humanitarian conditions as winter sets in.

Bassem Zaqout, director of the Medical Relief Society in Gaza, said that disease rates are high, noting around 70,000 cases of hepatitis, with increasing risks of other epidemic diseases due to the severe shortage of medical resources.

Doctors Without Borders reported a rise in respiratory infections, expecting cases to increase during the winter, while the World Health Organization confirmed that rain and thousands of families living in inadequate tents have contributed to the spread of infectious diseases, amid major difficulties in delivering medical supplies.

Meanwhile, displaced residents continue to suffer from the harsh cold, as the Gaza Ministry of Health announced the deaths of several children due to low temperatures, and the Civil Defense warned of a severe shortage of capabilities and the disruption of essential services.

......................

End/ 257