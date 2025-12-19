US sanctions on ICC enable war criminals to act freely: Spox

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei has stressed that US imposition of sanctions on the judges of International Criminal Court is a blatant and brutal act of impunity for war criminals.

“While genocidal war criminals remain at large and continue to commit egregious atrocities and crimes against humanity, the US State Department intensifies pressure and imposes sanctions on those seeking to hold these wanted criminals accountable,” Baghaei wrote on his X account on Friday.

“This represents impunity in its most blatant and brutal form—a profound moral aberration,” he added.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Gocha Lordkipanidze of Georgia and Erdenebalsuren Damdin of Mongolia “have directly engaged in efforts by the ICC to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute Israeli nationals, without Israel’s consent, including voting with the majority in favor of the ICC’s ruling against Israel’s appeal on December 15.”

The ICC in The Hague had issued arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of the Israeli regime, and Yoav Gallant, the regime’s former Defense Minister, on November 21, 2024, on charges of committing war crimes, crimes against humanity, and using starvation (deliberately starving the people of Gaza) as a weapon.

On Monday, the ICC rejected Israel’s request to halt investigations into the Gaza war.