IPC Reports 1.6 Million Gazans Still in Crisis-Level Food Insecurity

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Nations announced on Friday that although famine in Gaza has officially ended, the majority of the population continues to suffer from severe food insecurity.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), headquartered in Rome, stated that “following the ceasefire declared on October 10, 2025, the latest analysis indicates significant improvement in food security and nutrition.”

Nevertheless, the IPC stressed that most of Gaza’s population still faces “high levels of food insecurity” and that the situation remains “critical,” despite improved access to humanitarian and commercial food supplies. The IPC includes UN agencies and international partners as participants.

According to IPC data, “the entire Gaza Strip remains classified as being in a food emergency (Phase 4) until mid-April 2026. No area is currently categorized under famine (Phase 5).”

Forecasts for the period between December 1, 2025, and April 15, 2026, predict that conditions will remain dangerous, with about 1.6 million people continuing to experience food insecurity at crisis level or worse (Phase 3 or above).

Oxfam France declared that “the famine in Gaza remains at horrific and preventable levels,” adding that “Israel is allowing only a very limited amount of aid to enter and continues to reject requests from dozens of recognized humanitarian organizations.”

