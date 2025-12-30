UNRWA warns Gaza winter storm worsening humanitarian crisis

AhlulBayt News Agency: UNRWA commissioner-general Philippe Lazzarini said on Sunday that Gaza’s harsh winter weather is worsening the suffering of civilians after more than two years of devastating Israeli war.

“More rain. More human misery, despair and death,” Lazzarini wrote on X, warning that displaced Palestinians are struggling to survive under deteriorating conditions.

He added: “Harsh winter weather is compounding more than two years of suffering. People in Gaza are surviving in flimsy, waterlogged tents and among ruins.”

Lazzarini further noted that “aid supplies are not being allowed in at the scale required” to meet urgent needs, stressing that UNRWA could expand relief efforts immediately if sufficient aid were permitted to enter Gaza.

In a related statement, the Government Media Office (GMO) said Gaza urgently requires about 200,000 prefabricated housing units to shelter displaced families as severe weather continues to strike the war-ravaged territory.

According to GMO, the current storm has destroyed and flooded thousands of displacement tents, worsening the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Since Saturday, a polar low-pressure system—the third this winter—has brought heavy rains and strong winds to Gaza, following two earlier storms that killed 17 Palestinians, including four children.

