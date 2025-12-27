Gaza enters 2026 under catastrophic humanitarian crisis

AhlulBayt News Agency: Adnan Abu Hasna, media adviser for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), stated that Gaza is entering 2026 under catastrophic humanitarian conditions impacting more than 2 million Palestinians. These hardships are the result of over two years of war and its destructive aftermath. He warned that UNRWA’s operations are facing severe challenges due to Israeli restrictions and the ongoing blockade of humanitarian aid.

Speaking to Al-Quds Al-Arabi, Abu Hasna explained that thousands of aid trucks carrying food and blankets—enough to support 1.1 million people—have been blocked by Israel. These trucks also contain flour that could meet the needs of Gaza’s entire population.

He added that the aid shipments include hundreds of thousands of tents, blankets, and plastic sheets intended to assist around 1.3 million people, but they remain stuck at border crossings because of Israeli restrictions.

UN obstruction and financial crisis

Abu Hasna noted that Israeli authorities continue to obstruct UN operations by denying entry to international staff and even preventing UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini from accessing Gaza and the West Bank, moves that severely hinder humanitarian coordination.

UNRWA is also facing a major financial crisis, requiring about $200 million by the end of March 2026 just to pay staff salaries. This financial shortfall extends beyond Gaza to UNRWA’s operations in Lebanon, Syria, and Jordan, threatening services for millions of Palestinian refugees.

Despite these obstacles, UNRWA has resumed educational services for 300,000 students, with 70,000 attending in-person classes. Makeshift learning spaces have been established in destroyed schools and shelters in cooperation with local communities.

Healthcare and sanitation under pressure

On the health front, UNRWA has opened new clinics in northern and central Gaza, providing daily medical care to about 16,000 patients. Solid waste collection continues, with thousands of tons of garbage removed. UNRWA also distributes clean drinking water to hundreds of thousands of people and has provided nearly 15 million medical and psychological consultations since October 7, 2023.

Nevertheless, the humanitarian situation remains dire. Hundreds of thousands of tents and clothing items are stranded at border crossings, urgently needed to meet basic survival needs.

Legal and political challenges

Addressing Israel’s disinformation campaigns aimed at discrediting UNRWA, Abu Hasna emphasized that the agency has received renewed support from 151 countries for the next three years, a clear message of international backing.

He also referred to a ruling by the International Court of Justice two months ago, which rejected Israel’s claims that UNRWA had deviated from its mandate. The court urged Israel to facilitate the agency’s operations in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem.

In the West Bank, UNRWA faces further challenges due to ongoing Israeli military operations in refugee camps such as Tulkarem, Nur Shams, and Jenin, which have displaced more than 30,000 Palestinians. Severe restrictions also continue in Jerusalem, where UNRWA is barred from operating.

