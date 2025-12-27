Al-Awda Hospital in Gaza without power due to fuel shortage

AhlulBayt News Agency: Electricity has been cut off at Al-Awda Hospital in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in the central Gaza Strip due to a fuel shortage, bringing health care services to a near standstill.

The fuel needed to operate backup generators has nearly run out as Israel continues its blockade of Gaza despite its ceasefire agreement with the Palestinian group Hamas, according to the hospital.

As a result, services in many hospital departments have been suspended.

The Al-Awda Health and Community Association, which operates the hospital, was forced to suspend all scheduled surgeries across all departments.

The association decided to continue medical services only in the emergency department and maternity ward in order to maintain vital services at a minimum level.

The situation could have serious consequences, particularly for patients in need of emergency surgical intervention and specialized medical care.

In a statement, the hospital announced that its current fuel reserves had dropped to critical levels and that it may be forced to halt health care services in the region altogether.

