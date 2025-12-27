Pope Leo XIV condemns Gaza humanitarian crisis in first Christmas address

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pope Leo XIV, in his inaugural Christmas message delivered just weeks after his election, strongly condemned the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, urging an immediate ceasefire, humanitarian access, and renewed peace efforts.

The Pope’s remarks mark his first major stance on the Israeli aggressions, underscoring the moral imperative to end the suffering of innocent civilians. His address placed particular emphasis on the plight of Palestinian mothers and children, describing their situation as “intolerable.”

“Tonight, as we celebrate the birth of the Prince of Peace in Bethlehem, our hearts are heavy with the cries of mothers and children in Gaza who have no safe place, no food, no medicine, and no hope,” Pope Leo XIV said, calling the conditions a “humanitarian abyss that shames humanity.”

The Pope framed his message within the Christian spirit of peace during the Christmas season, highlighting the need for a broader resolution to the conflict. He stressed that true celebration of Christ’s birth must be accompanied by efforts to uphold justice and compassion for those suffering.

Pope Leo XIV’s first Christmas sermon thus stands as a moral and humanitarian plea, urging global leaders to take responsibility and work toward ending the violence and restoring hope in Gaza.

