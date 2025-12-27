Israeli forces fatally shot Palestinian man in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli forces have fatally shot a Palestinian man in Gaza amid ongoing ceasefire violations, as violence and abductions escalate across the occupied West Bank.

According to WAFA, the official Palestinian news agency, Israeli forces fired on Uday al-Maqadma while the man was sitting near the entrance of Hafsa School, east of Gaza.

He sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was reported to be in critical condition. He was taken to the hospital, where doctors later confirmed his death.

Since the Gaza ceasefire agreement went into effect on October 10, Israel has carried out lethal attacks and imposed tight restrictions on aid in Gaza, resulting in at least 411 Palestinian deaths and 1,112 injuries.

Earlier this week, two Palestinians were also shot dead by Israeli soldiers in the Shujayea neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

Violence by Israeli settlers and military raids has also increased across the occupied West Bank.

According to reports, a Palestinian municipal employee was injured on Friday after being assaulted by a group of settlers near Nablus.

The Israeli forces also abducted Palestinian farmers working their land east of Tubas.

The head of the Yarza village council said that Israeli troops have been holding the farmers for hours after they attempted to cultivate their land in the village.

He added that settlers assaulted the farmers and prevented them from accessing their farmlands.

Additional abductions were reported during Israeli raids in the Yatta area and in Beit Ummar near al-Khalil.

Those abducted included a woman, four children, and an elderly man, whom Palestinian activists say was abducted after settlers damaged the fence surrounding his home.

Israeli authorities are rarely reported to hold settlers responsible for violence against Palestinian communities.

Footage circulated by Palestinian media outlets on Thursday showed an Israeli settler ramming an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) into a Palestinian man, while he was kneeling in prayer on the side of a road in the occupied West Bank.

The settler, carrying a rifle, drove directly into the praying man near the village of Deir Jarir, north of the city of Ramallah.

The Palestinian man was knocked to the ground and left lying injured as the settler dismounted, shouted at him, and ordered him to leave the area before driving away.

In the last two years, since the start of the Israeli genocide in Gaza in October 2023, nearly 1,102 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank, and some 11,000 others have been injured in attacks by the Israeli military and settlers.

Around 21,000 people have also been abducted by the occupying regime’s forces.

Despite the ceasefire, Israeli forces have continued to carry out deadly attacks across Gaza, killing hundreds of Palestinians over the past few weeks.

Since October 2023, Israeli forces have killed about 71,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in the blockaded Palestinian territory.

