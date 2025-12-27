Former British generals call on Starmer to end military ties with Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: Former British military officials, including retired generals and senior officers, have called on Prime Minister Keir Starmer to sever military ties with Israel.

According to the British newspaper The Times on Friday, the former officials wrote in a letter to Starmer that although a fragile ceasefire is in effect in Gaza, "this is not the right time to return to normal working relations with the Israeli government."

The letter, which called for the severing of military relations with Israel, demanded a full ban on arms exports to Israel, suspension of all forms of cooperation with defense companies linked to Israel, and an expansion of sanctions.

It emphasized that the Israeli military's indiscriminate use of munitions has caused heavy casualties among Palestinian civilians, and that this could have been avoided.

The letter stated: "The evidence we have of war crimes is well-documented and compelling, to the extent that the British government must immediately stop all forms of military cooperation with Israel to avoid facing charges of complicity."

The letter called for the suspension of all military technology transfers and for not using aircraft from the British Royal Air Force or those leased from it to support the Israeli military.

......................

End/ 257