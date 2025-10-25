Islamophobic man arrested at Dar al-Salaam mosque in England

AhlulBayt News Agency: British police arrested a man at the Dar al-Salaam mosque in Peterborough, England, on Friday, October 24, after he insulted Muslims at the mosque, called Islam a “death cult” and made insults against the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The man also praised Tommy Robinson, a well-known far-right and anti-Islam activist, and threatened police and worshippers during his arrest. Three Muslim men helped a female police officer detain him, and no one was injured.

Peterborough police said the suspect remains in custody and the investigation is ongoing. They also said they were increasing security patrols around mosques to ensure the community remains calm, stressing that the incident was “an isolated incident” and not part of an organized activity. Abdul Maqdis Choudhury, chairman of the Joint Council of Mosques in England, said the Muslim community was concerned but would not allow far-right elements to threaten them and that all mosque services would continue as usual.

The incident comes as a wave of hate crimes against Muslims has increased in Britain. Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Thursday that an extra £10m in security funding for mosques and Islamic centres would be allocated to protect them from hate crime and attacks, on top of the £29.4m already available this year.

