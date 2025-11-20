UK Prime Minister Condemns Anti-Muslim Hatred as Abhorrent

  1. Home
20 November 2025 - 12:54
The British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned anti-Muslim hatred as abhorrent and unacceptable. He pledged increased funding to protect mosques and Muslim schools, alongside a new fund to monitor Islamophobia.

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Wednesday, the British Prime Minister described anti-Muslim hatred as “abhorrent” and stressed that the growing incidents must be confronted.

“Anti-Muslim hatred is abhorrent and has no place in our society,” Keir Starmer said during the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions session in the House of Commons.

His comments came in reply to Labour MP Afzal Khan, who asked the Prime Minister to outline measures the government will take to address rising racism and Islamophobia against Muslims in the UK.

Starmer responded: “The increasing instances must be addressed, which is why we are boosting funding to protect mosques and Muslim faith schools across the country.”

He further noted that a new fund will monitor anti-Muslim hatred and emphasized that his government continues to work on defining anti-Muslim hatred, as Islamophobia Awareness Month (IAM) is marked in November.

