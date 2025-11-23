Islamophobia in Columbia: Man With AR-15 Arrested After Mosque Disturbance

AhlulBayt News Agency: RCSD reported that a man was arrested after entering a mosque in early November and disturbing worshippers during prayer.

Investigators said they were alerted to the incident on Sunday, November 9, at a Midlands mosque in Columbia City in South Carolina State of US.

The suspect allegedly entered the mosque around 2:30 p.m. carrying an AR-15 rifle during prayer time.

Surveillance footage showed that after entering, he approached children and began displaying the weapon.

On Thursday, November 20, a man named Adam White went to the sheriff’s office and admitted he was the person seen in the photo released publicly on Wednesday, November 19.

Authorities confirmed that he confessed to the incident.

White, 29, was arrested on November 20 and charged with disturbing a place of worship, aggravated breach of peace, and pointing and presenting.

He was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

