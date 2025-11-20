CAIR Helps Remove Hate Vandalism at North Carolina Mosque

AhlulBayt News Agency: The North Carolina office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy group in the United States, joined local community members to help paint over hateful vandalism that targeted a mosque in the state.

The vandalism at Al-Mu’minun Masjid in Statesville, North Carolina, included the phrase “go home,” a cross, a crude drawing of a dead pig, and the number 1683 spray-painted on the mosque’s wall, apparently referencing a historic battle between Muslims and Christians in Europe.

CAIR’s national office in Washington, D.C. urged community leaders to use its “Best Practices for Mosque and Community Safety” guide to ensure the protection of religious facilities. The recommendations in the booklet apply to all houses of worship.

Earlier this year, CAIR published its 2025 Civil Rights Report, Unconstitutional Crackdowns, which revealed that Islamophobia continues to remain at record-high levels across the country.

