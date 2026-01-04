Veterans in North Carolina raise "Free Palestine" banner in solidarity with Palestinian people

AhlulBayt News Agency: The city of Asheville in North Carolina, USA, witnessed a notable action, as activists from the organization “Veterans For Peace,” which includes former U.S. military personnel, raised an illuminated banner reading "Free Palestine" over one of the city’s main bridges in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The move took place late at night, delivering its message directly to hundreds of drivers and residents, in a scene that received wide engagement on social media platforms.

This action carries a special significance, as it comes from former soldiers who have experienced wars and their consequences, expressing through it their rejection of violence and occupation policies and calling for an end to the suffering of the Palestinian people.

