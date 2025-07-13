AhlulBayt News Agency: UG Solutions, the military contractor linked to the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), has hired Seven Letter, a crisis communications firm run by former Biden and Obama administration staffers, according to journalist Jack Poulson.

GHF, which took over food aid distribution in Gaza after Israel halted UNRWA operations, is managed by UG Solutions, a North Carolina-based private military firm led by ex-Green Beret Jameson Govoni.

UG Solutions has primarily operated as a subcontractor to Safe Reach Solutions, a Virginia-based logistics firm headed by Philip Francis Reilly, a former CIA covert operations chief with reported ties to Mossad.

Amid growing criticism, UG Solutions engaged Seven Letter in May to manage its public messaging, Poulson reported.

Following the resignation of GHF’s original executive director over humanitarian concerns, former USAID official John Acree and evangelical PR executive Johnnie Moore became the public faces of the operation.

This shift comes as UN reports indicate nearly 800 Palestinians have been killed at GHF aid sites since May.

Eyewitnesses and former UG Solutions staff told the Associated Press that both Israeli forces and American contractors opened fire on civilians seeking aid.

Israeli outlet Haaretz also published accounts from soldiers who said they were ordered to shoot at aid seekers.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini condemned the GHF-run aid sites as “death traps” for starving Gazans.

He described the system as “humiliating,” forcing desperate civilians to walk long distances through bombed-out areas to access food.

Lazzarini emphasized that safety is the cornerstone of humanitarian aid, and only UN agencies like UNRWA can deliver aid effectively and ethically.

He warned that the GHF’s approach is eroding Palestinian trust in the international community and undermining prospects for peace.

The UN official called on Israel to lift its siege and allow unrestricted humanitarian access to Gaza, especially to prevent mass starvation among children.

GHF’s operations began months after Israel banned UNRWA from functioning in the occupied Palestinian territory.

