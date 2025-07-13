UNRWA warns of health disaster in Gaza amid water and hygiene crisis

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has issued a warning about escalating public health risks in Gaza due to a lack of clean water, soap, and shelter—conditions worsened by summer heat and the ongoing Israeli blockade.

In a statement posted Saturday on its official Twitter account, UNRWA renewed its call for lifting the blockade and allowing the delivery of essential humanitarian aid, including hygiene supplies. The agency reported that many children in Gaza are unable to bathe, leaving them highly vulnerable to disease.

“Overcrowded shelters combined with summer heat could lead to serious health consequences,” UNRWA emphasized, urging immediate action.

Gaza’s health system is already in collapse, with hospitals and clinics targeted by Israeli forces and the entry of medical supplies and fuel blocked since March. Remaining facilities are on the verge of shutting down due to the worsening fuel crisis.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel—with U.S. backing—has waged a campaign in Gaza marked by mass killings, starvation, infrastructure destruction, and forced displacement. Israel continues to ignore international demands and rulings from the International Court of Justice to halt the violence.

To date, over 195,000 Palestinians have been killed or injured, most of them women and children. More than 10,000 remain missing, and hundreds of thousands are displaced, as famine and disease continue to claim lives—especially among children.

