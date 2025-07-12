17 Palestinians killed in Israeli raids; GHF aid sites under scrutiny

AhlulBayt News Agency: At least 17 Palestinians were killed in Israeli air raids on Gaza since dawn, according to medical sources cited by local media.

Among the victims were three members of a single family who were living in a tent in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza, as confirmed by Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

Four others were killed in separate strikes on the Remal and Sheikh Radwan neighborhoods of Gaza City, according to al-Shifa Hospital.

Another four Palestinians died and ten were injured when Israeli forces bombed a house on Jaffa Street in the Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City, al-Ahli Hospital reported.

Media outlets also reported that Israeli attacks on Friday alone killed at least 45 Palestinians, including 10 individuals seeking humanitarian aid.

The United Nations stated that since late May, approximately 800 Palestinians have been killed while attempting to access aid at sites operated by the US- and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).

On Thursday, Israeli forces killed 15 people—including nine children and four women—while they waited for nutritional supplements in Deir el-Balah.

The GHF has largely displaced the UN-led aid network in Gaza since its launch in May, following Israel’s two-month total blockade of the territory.

Reports from Haaretz and The Associated Press revealed that Israeli soldiers and US contractors working with GHF admitted to shooting unarmed Palestinians gathering for food.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini condemned Israel’s actions in a post on X, calling them a “cruel and Machiavellian scheme to kill.”

He added that Gaza has become “the graveyard of children and starving people” under global observation.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, Israel’s war has killed at least 57,762 Palestinians and injured 137,656 since October 7, 2023.



