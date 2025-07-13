UN warns of critical fuel crisis in Gaza threatening life-saving services

AhlulBayt News Agency: Fuel shortages in the Gaza Strip have reached catastrophic levels, the United Nations announced, warning that the scarcity is crippling vital services and deepening the humanitarian emergency in the war-ravaged territory.

In a joint statement issued Saturday, seven UN agencies—including the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Food Programme (WFP), and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)—declared that “fuel is the backbone of survival in Gaza.”

According to IRNA, the agencies stressed that fuel is essential for running hospitals, water purification and sanitation systems, emergency ambulances, and bakeries. The current shortfall, they cautioned, threatens “every aspect of humanitarian operations.”

This warning comes nearly two years into a devastating conflict that has shattered Gaza’s infrastructure and left hundreds of thousands dependent on emergency aid. “After almost two years of war, people in Gaza are enduring extreme suffering, including widespread food insecurity,” the statement read.

Earlier this week, the UN managed to deliver fuel to Gaza for the first time in over four months. However, the shipment of 75,000 liters was described as “grossly insufficient” to meet daily operational needs.

While the agencies welcomed the delivery, they noted it represented only a “small fraction” of the fuel required to maintain essential services and humanitarian efforts.

The UN called for the immediate and sustained entry of fuel into Gaza, warning that without consistent supply, “the situation risks descending into further chaos.”

