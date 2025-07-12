Iran submits WHO report on Israeli attacks against medics

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran has submitted a formal report to the World Health Organization detailing Israeli attacks on Iranian medical personnel and ambulances during 12 days of military aggression.

Mohammad Jamalian, a member of Iran’s Parliament Health Commission, stated that the Health Ministry documented violations of international law and war crimes committed by Israel during the recent conflict.

He added that the ministry has sent these findings to WHO and other international bodies to pursue legal accountability through judicial channels.

Jamalian condemned the targeting of ambulances and medics as clear war crimes, noting that several Iranian medical workers were martyred and at least 11 ambulances were severely damaged.

The Israeli regime launched an unprovoked war on June 13, striking Iran’s nuclear, military, and residential sites, resulting in over 1,000 deaths, including senior commanders, scientists, and civilians