UN warns Gaza fuel crisis threatens collapse of humanitarian aid

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Nations has issued a stark warning that fuel shortages in Gaza have reached critical levels, threatening the survival of the besieged population.

In a joint statement released Saturday, seven UN agencies—including WHO, WFP, and OCHA—described fuel as the “backbone of survival,” essential for hospitals, water systems, ambulances, and aid delivery.

They cautioned that without sufficient fuel, humanitarian operations could collapse, jeopardizing access to healthcare, clean water, and food distribution.

Fuel shortages have plagued Gaza since Israel began its war on the territory on October 7, 2023.

Now in its 21st month, the war has crippled vital services, shutting down bakeries, sanitation networks, and community kitchens.

The UN warned that these dire conditions are pushing Gaza’s most vulnerable closer to death.

“When fuel runs out, it places an unbearable new burden on a population already teetering on the edge of starvation,” the agencies said.

Earlier this week, the UN delivered fuel to Gaza for the first time in 130 days, but the 75,000 liters supplied fell far short of daily requirements.

The agencies stressed that fuel must be allowed into Gaza consistently and in sufficient quantities to sustain life-saving operations.

Israel’s military campaign has devastated Gaza’s infrastructure, displaced most of its population, and brought essential services to the brink of collapse.

Aid organizations say the blockade and bombardment have made it nearly impossible to deliver critical supplies, including fuel.

