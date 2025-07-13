Gaza witnesses deadliest day since May with 150 Palestinians martyred

AhlulBayt News Agency: At least 150 Palestinians were killed across the Gaza Strip on Saturday, marking the deadliest day since May, when Israel intensified its military campaign to unprecedented levels.

Among the victims were 34 Palestinians who died while waiting for humanitarian aid, targeted by Israeli forces.

The Israeli military carried out multiple large-scale attacks, focusing on residential areas and civilian infrastructure throughout the territory.

Resistance media reported horrific scenes, including devastating strikes in Jabalia Al-Nazla in northern Gaza.

Five homes were hit in Jabalia, burying at least 20 members of two families under the rubble.

Shortly after, a drone strike targeted civilians gathered at the al-Shati Refugee Camp in northern Gaza, killing eight people.

Israeli forces also launched a massive “belt of fire” on Beit Hanoun in northeastern Gaza and continued shelling and demolitions in Khan Younis in the south.

The last time such a high death toll was recorded was on May 17, following the launch of Israel’s “Chariots of Gideon” operation.

/129