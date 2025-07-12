Hamas urges West Bank uprising after settler killings in Sinjil

AhlulBayt News Agency: In response to deadly settler violence near Ramallah, Hamas has called on Palestinians in the West Bank to rise up and resist further attacks.

In a statement issued Friday, the Gaza-based resistance movement condemned assaults in Sinjil and Khirbet al-Tal, describing them as proof of the Israeli occupation’s “terrorist nature” and its plans to seize land and displace Palestinians.

Hamas accused the Israeli government of backing settler militias and claimed that such policies would only strengthen Palestinians’ connection to their land and sacred sites.

The group urged residents across West Bank governorates to mobilize and confront settler violence through all forms of resistance until the aggression ends.

Hamas also mourned Saif al-Din Kamel Abdul Karim Muslat, an American-Palestinian who was beaten to death by settlers in Sinjil, vowing that his blood would not be shed in vain.

Hours later, another Palestinian, Mohammed al-Shalabi, 23, was fatally shot by settlers, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The ministry confirmed that al-Shalabi died from a bullet wound to the chest and was left to bleed for hours without medical aid.

Human rights organizations have documented repeated settler attacks in the West Bank, including looting, arson, and destruction of Palestinian homes and vehicles, often described as pogroms.



