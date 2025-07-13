Hamas demands end to ‘inhumane’ Gaza aid mechanism backed by U.S. and Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has called for immediate Arab and international intervention to stop the ongoing U.S.- and Israeli-backed aid mechanism in Gaza, which the movement described as inhumane.

In a statement late on Saturday, Hamas referred to the growing number of Palestinian aid seekers getting killed at distribution centers run by Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) over the past weeks.

The continuous targeted killing of Palestinians around the aid distribution centers shows the direct and criminal role in killing, blockading, and starving the Palestinian nation, Hamas said, according to Palestinian media.

The Palestinian resistance movement called on Arab countries and the international community to immediately stop “this inhumane mechanism” and the trial of its officials.

The GHF, a private company employing American mercenaries, started operating in Gaza in early May following a proposal by Israel to act as an alternative to the United Nations aid system in the besieged territory.

The regime had accused Hamas of diverting aid from the U.N.-controlled system, an allegation for which the world body said there was no evidence.

The GHF runs four food distribution zones that replace the previous 400 non-militarized zones led by the U.N. system.

The company has drawn widespread international condemnation over the near-daily shootings of people gathering at its aid distribution centers to receive meals, with rights groups blasting the GHF for violating principles of humanitarian impartiality and possible complicity in war crimes.

On Friday, the United Nations human rights office said that nearly 800 aid seekers have been killed at distribution points operated by the GHF and other humanitarian convoys since the end of May.

“Up until 7 July, we’ve recorded now 798 killings, including 615 in the vicinity of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, and 183 presumably on the route of aid convoys,”, The Guardian quoted Ravina Shamdasani, the spokesperson for the U.N. rights office.

