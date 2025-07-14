Israeli Minister: Gaza should remain in ruins for decades

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen has reportedly declared that the Gaza Strip should remain devastated and unreconstructed for decades. Speaking to Israel’s Channel 14, Cohen stated that Israel has no plans to support efforts to rebuild Gaza’s ruined infrastructure.

“Gaza should stay in ruins for decades,” Cohen said.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump previously announced that Israel had agreed to the conditions for a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza. The proposal was delivered to Hamas through Qatari and Egyptian mediators.

According to IRNA, Hamas responded positively, expressing its willingness to move forward with negotiations aimed at implementing the ceasefire and arranging a hostage exchange.

Although Israel criticized Hamas for modifying the Qatari proposal, calling the amendments unacceptable, its delegation still traveled to Doha to continue the discussions.

The negotiations in Doha have centered around a temporary 60-day truce, the release of 10 living and 18 deceased Israeli hostages, and broader talks regarding a permanent ceasefire.

