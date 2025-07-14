Gaza’s public services collapse as fuel blockade paralyzes municipalities

AhlulBayt News Agency: Municipal authorities in the Gaza Strip have announced the suspension of vital services due to a severe fuel shortage caused by an intensified blockade of the already besieged Palestinian territory.

In a joint statement on Sunday, municipalities from central and southern Gaza declared a halt to all essential public services because of the complete lack of fuel required to operate machinery and infrastructure.

The suspended services include running water wells, sanitation systems, garbage collection, debris removal, and road maintenance using heavy machinery.

The statement said, “The (Israeli) occupation’s persistent refusal to permit fuel entry into Gaza—despite repeated appeals—has entirely crippled municipal functions and hindered even the most basic service provision under these dire conditions.”

Since March 2, Israel has kept Gaza’s crossings sealed off from food, medical supplies, and humanitarian aid, dramatically worsening the humanitarian crisis facing Palestinians.

The statement also warned of an escalating water shortage in Gaza, amplifying health and environmental dangers at a time of increased demand during the summer.

Municipal officials called upon the United Nations and international organizations to take urgent action to deliver fuel needed to keep essential services running.

Previously, the UN warned that fuel levels in Gaza had become critically low, bringing the population to the brink of complete collapse.

In a joint Saturday statement, seven UN agencies stressed that fuel is the “backbone of survival in Gaza,” crucial for powering hospitals, sanitation and water facilities, ambulances, and humanitarian efforts.

Aid organizations report that the blockade and constant aerial bombardments have made it nearly impossible to deliver vital supplies such as fuel.

The blockade has pushed Gaza into famine-like conditions, with growing reports of fatalities caused by hunger.

Israel’s military operations have inflicted severe damage on Gaza’s infrastructure, displaced much of its population, and overwhelmed essential services.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has waged an intensive military campaign in Gaza, resulting in the deaths of over 58,000 Palestinians—primarily women and children.

The ongoing bombardment has devastated daily life, creating acute food scarcity and widespread disease.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister BENJAMIN NETANYAHU and former War Minister YOAV GALLANT, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its military campaign in the enclave.





