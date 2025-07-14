Humanitarian vessel Handala departs Italy to break Gaza blockade

AhlulBayt News Agency: The humanitarian vessel "Handala", operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, set sail on Sunday from the southern Italian port of Syracuse in a symbolic bid to break the Israeli blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip.

According to Iran Press, the departure marks a renewed wave of international civil society efforts to challenge the ongoing siege, which has left over two million Palestinians facing catastrophic humanitarian conditions. According to the coalition, the "Handala" is carrying symbolic aid and a message of global solidarity, aiming to draw attention to the impact of the blockade and compel international actors to intervene.

The voyage follows the interception of the "Maddalena" vessel by Israeli forces in international waters last month—an incident widely condemned as a violation of maritime norms and humanitarian law. Activists say the "Handala" mission revives the legacy of previous flotillas, including the "Mavi Marmara", which garnered global attention in 2010.

Mohammad al-Khatib, a spokesperson for the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, stated that the mission is both humanitarian and political: “We seek to expose the illegality of the blockade and amplify the voices of Gaza’s besieged population.”

The departure comes amid escalating conditions in the Gaza Strip, where the U.S.-backed Israeli regime has killed over 57,000 Palestinians since launching its military offensive on October 7, 2023. Survivors now face mass displacement, starvation, and a near-total collapse of public services.

While Israeli authorities are expected to prevent the "Handala" from reaching its destination, organizers assert that the journey itself is designed to reignite global focus on the blockade and rally public support for the people of Gaza.

Separately, Hamas condemned the Israeli navy’s earlier seizure of the "Maddalena", labeling it “maritime piracy” and accusing the regime of targeting humanitarian initiatives.

The Handala's voyage is the latest chapter in the global movement seeking to challenge the blockade through non-violent resistance and international pressure.

