Israeli airstrike kills renowned surgeon Dr. Ahmed Qandil, 14 others in Gaza civilian zone

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Sunday afternoon, fifteen Palestinians, including renowned surgeon Dr. Ahmed Qandil, were martyred in an Israeli airstrike that targeted civilians near the al-Samar intersection in central Gaza City.

Dr. Qandil, a senior surgical consultant at al-Ma’amadani Hospital, was widely admired for his expertise and commitment to treating the wounded during Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza. The Gaza Health Ministry mourned his death, calling him “a pillar of the medical staff” who served tirelessly under siege and bombardment.

The ministry stated that “Dr. Qandil worked day and night in Gaza’s hospital corridors until he was martyred while fulfilling his humanitarian duty.”

His colleagues commended his medical professionalism, compassion, and leadership. Dr. Munir al-Bursh, director general of Gaza’s Health Ministry, described the assassination as part of a systematic attack on Gaza’s healthcare system.

“Dr. Qandil’s martyrdom is not an exception,” al-Bursh posted on X, “but one of 1,588 health professionals who were deliberately targeted while saving lives.” He added that “hospitals have become military targets and ambulances turned into moving coffins.”

He concluded, “Why is a doctor being killed? Because he gives life.”

The same strike also hit a crowded market where displaced families had gathered, killing at least fifteen people, including one child, and injuring more than fifty others. Civil defense crews reported that rescue operations were ongoing under dire conditions.

Later that day, another Israeli strike killed four more civilians in Gaza City, raising the day’s death toll to nineteen as attacks on residential zones and marketplaces intensified.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has launched a sustained and deadly campaign in Gaza, killing and injuring more than 195,000 Palestinians—mostly women and children—and displacing vast numbers. Over 10,000 people remain missing, and famine continues to claim lives, especially among children.

Despite multiple rulings from the International Court of Justice and widespread condemnation, Israel—with backing from the United States—continues its campaign of violence against the Palestinian people.

