Hamas and Islamic Jihad discuss ceasefire terms amid Gaza crisis

AhlulBayt News Agency: Delegations from Hamas and Islamic Jihad held a meeting on Sunday to discuss both political and humanitarian developments in the Palestinian arena, especially in the Gaza Strip, which remains under deadly assault by Israeli occupation forces.

In a statement, Hamas announced that its delegation, led by Mohammad Darwish, head of the movement’s leadership council, met with a delegation from Islamic Jihad, headed by secretary-general Ziad al-Nakhalah.

The delegations reflected on the sacrifices of the Palestinian people and the immense suffering caused by what they called genocidal war, deliberate starvation, and continuous massacres—all seen as part of a calculated plan targeting the future of Palestine.

They also expressed strong admiration for the fighters’ performance, describing it as heroic and marked by resilience, courage, and consistent infliction of losses on Israeli forces.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad representatives discussed the state of ongoing negotiations, emphasizing that any political track must fulfill core Palestinian demands: ending the war, full withdrawal of Israeli forces, reopening crossings, and launching reconstruction efforts.

They further reviewed Israel’s responses to the ceasefire proposals submitted by mediators and exchanged ideas on how to address them.

/129