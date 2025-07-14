Journalists Hossam al-Adlouni along his wife, and children and Fadi Khalifa martyred in Israeli airstrikes

AhlulBayt News Agency: Journalist Hossam Saleh al-Adlouni, along with his wife and three children, was killed on Sunday when an Israeli airstrike targeted a tent sheltering them in the al-Qarara area, north of Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip.

Local sources reported that the tent was hit directly, killing al-Adlouni, his wife, and their children Abdul Rahman, Shahd, and Fayrouz, who had been seeking refuge there.

Later that same evening, journalist Fadi Khalifa was also killed following an Israeli strike in Gaza City, marking him as the second media worker killed by Israeli forces within a 24-hour period.

According to a correspondent for the Palestinian Information Center, Khalifa died while inspecting the remnants of his home in the al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

With the deaths of Khalifa and al-Adlouni, the total number of Palestinian journalists killed in Gaza since October 7, 2023, has reached 231, in addition to hundreds of others who have been wounded.

Israeli forces have continued their assault on Gaza for the 646th consecutive day, with attacks described as genocidal and aimed at civilians, including massacres against the starving population.

Medical sources stated that 92 civilians were killed across Gaza on Sunday alone, including 52 in central and southern parts of the Strip.

