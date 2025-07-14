Speaker Yahya al-Ra’i praises achievements of Sanaa forces in confronting Zionist enemy

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yahya al-Ra’i, speaker of the House of Representatives in Sana’a, presided over a joint session involving the house presidency, the manpower committee, and the general secretariat.

During the meeting, al-Ra’i commended the progress made by Sana’a forces in enhancing and modernizing their military capabilities to meet current challenges and counter the objectives of Zionist aggression.

He reaffirmed Yemen’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people until the end of the aggression and the lifting of the Gaza siege, reiterating this within Yemen’s broader commitment to ensuring maritime security—excluding the Zionist entity.

The parliamentary body voiced dissatisfaction with the contradictory remarks made by the UN secretary-general and his envoy to Yemen, highlighting their disregard for the catastrophic conditions in Gaza and their excessive focus on Yemen’s supportive stance toward the Strip.

It further condemned the massacres committed against Palestinians by the occupying forces.

The parliament emphasized that Yemen’s support for Gaza has established a strategic link between Gaza’s security and the stability of Yemen and the region, reshaping the rules of engagement in confronting and exhausting Israel and its backers.

