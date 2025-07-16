Yemeni armed forces carry out dual military operation against Israeli targets

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Yemeni armed forces of Sanaa government announced on Tuesday the implementation of a simultaneous, dual military operation targeting a major Israeli military target in the Negev region and the Umm al-Rashrash port in occupied Palestine.

In a statement issued this evening, the Sanaa forces explained that the operation was conducted with three drones. Two of the drones targeted a major military target of the Zionist enemy in the Negev region, while the third one targeted the Umm al-Rashrash port in occupied Palestine.

The statement confirmed that the operation successfully achieved its objectives, noting that it was part of support for the oppressed Palestinian people and their mujahideen and a rejection of the crime of genocide perpetrated by the Zionist enemy against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The Yemeni armed forces reiterated that military operations will continue until the aggression stops and the siege on Gaza is lifted, noting that Yemen is performing its role according to its capabilities and potential, rejecting the aggression and siege on Gaza or other Arab and Islamic countries.



/129