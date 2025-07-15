Israel is nothing without US; How did Iran challenge this dependence?

AhlulBayt News Agency: An expert of international relations in Haifa university said, "Israel cannot do anything without the US support."

When Benjamin Miller, expert of international relations from Haifa university was asked, "Can Israel do anything without the US support", he answered, "No." In spite the military supremacy that the United States has provided for the Zionist regime during several decades, the wars waged by the regime since October 2023 have revealed its fragility and failure to materialize its goals. Although Israel has created a sort of influence in the region with relying on the US support, this influence has mostly been limited to security domain.

The Operation "al-Aqsa Flood", Gaza war, confrontation with Hezbollah, and most important of all, the war with Iran, proved to all that the fake Zionist regime cannot depend on itself even a single day. Thus, Netanyahu's noisy claims of Israel's turning into a regional power has faced with structural, political and social obstacles which are beyond military capabilities. The Israeli criminal premier, after the war with Iran, claimed that Israel stands among the global powers. In response to this hollow claim, it would suffice to remind that Trump said after the war stopped, "We saved Israel from war with Iran."

Israel daydreaming regional hegemony

Regional hegemony is a term to describe any country which enjoys the ability to influence in a specific geographical region. It has also been described in this way, "A country which belongs to a specific geographical region and dominates the region economically and militarily." American political scientist says that the regional powers are so mighty in comparison with their neighbors that they face no security threat and are not concerned about the emergence of a real rival at any time. He stresses that Israel enjoys neither of these standards and refers to Yemen and Hamas in Gaza which easily challenge Israel after nearly two years despite broad destructions.

Most important signs of Israel's failure

Israel will never be a regional hegemon and will remain a dependent regime till its doomed annihilation. The most obvious evidence for this are the following:

Military limitations

Israel's military expenses increased %65 in 2024 due to the wars it waged and reached $46.5 billion. This has been the highest military expense since the 6-day war in 1967. In spite of skyrocketing expenses, Israeli attacks on Gaza, Lebanon and Iran have failed to weaken Hamas and the movement continues fighting the regime. "Modern Policy" magazine reported that the Israeli attacks in June 2025 failed to stop Iran's nuclear program in spite of Netanyahu's ballyhoo. Israel's "military doctrine", based on three levels of deterrence, warning and victory, failed on October 7, 2023 according to "Institute for Ethnic Security Studies of Israel".

Reliance on US

Contrary to Netanyahu's claims, the Zionist regime is absolutely dependent on the US and Europe militarily. "Foreign Policy" writes that the regime owes every progress, especially in the field of military technologies, to the United States. Israel receives $3.8 billion military aid from the US annually and enjoys unconditional support in international arenas, such as the UN. Benjamin Miller, specializing in international relations, says, "Cutting US arms support will cause great problems for Israel."

Lacking regional legitimacy

Stephen Walt says that the Zionist regime, due to occupation of the West Bank, holy al-Quds, Gaza war, genocide of Palestinians [and myriads of crimes for nearly 8 decades] has been known as an occupying and suppressive regime across the world. According to Modern Diplomacy, even the countries which have diplomatic ties with the fake regime, have built these ties because of special reasons and under Western pressure rather than Israel's "hegemony".



