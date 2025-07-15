Home News Service Pictures Continuation of deadly attacks by criminal Israeli regime on Gaza 15 July 2025 - 09:15 News ID: 1707855 Source: Abna24 related Israel is nothing without US; How did Iran challenge this dependence? Cartoon: Netanyahu’s extremist regime squanders occupation soldiers in Gaza Four Israeli soldiers killed in separate Gaza attacks, media reports confirm Pictures of Iran's martyr children in 12 days of imposed war Humanitarian vessel Handala departs Italy to break Gaza blockade
Your Comment