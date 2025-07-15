Pictures of Iran's martyr children in 12 days of imposed war

AhlulBayt News Agency: The memorial ceremony of martyr children of the 12-day war of the Zionist regime and the US against Iran was held at Keydel café of Zaman Museum in Tehran.

the Zionist regime, enjoying international support, launched an all-out attack on Iran claiming to avoid hitting civilians, but once again revealed its evil child-killing image.

These children were neither soldiers, nor politicians, nor nuclear scientists. They lived with their dreams of future.

The picture of killing children is the darkest page of every war and military offensive. It makes no difference if these children are killed in Gaza, Ukraine, Tehran or any other place in the world. Releasing their pictures jolts the consciences of human beings.

Only a few hours after breaking the morning silence in Tehran with horrendous blasts, the pictures of martyred children shocked people.

Iran's envoy to the United Nations said during the UN Security Council session on the Israeli aggression on Iran, that the pictures of these children who have been martyred by Israel, are a document and evidence to prove that Zionists are lying about targeting military sites.

The fake Zionist regime, contrary to the narrative of innocence it presents of the Auschwitz camps – whose authenticity has strongly been doubted- has always targeted children as the first victims in its wars. This painful reality is not only a stain on the history of politics in the world, it is also a criterion for assessment of humanity and honor in the current world.

Many of the bodies of martyrs have not been distinguished, yet. This crime exposed the real image of the barbaric Zionist regime to the world for the 1000th time.

We have put the names of our martyrs on our alleys in order to know that whenever we give an address or look for one we will reach home calmly through the blood of martyrs.



