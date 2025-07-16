Israel’s airstrikes on eastern Lebanon kill 12, breach ceasefire agreement

AhlulBayt News Agency: At least 12 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes targeting eastern Lebanon, marking the deadliest violation of the ceasefire agreement that had been in effect since November 2024.

On Tuesday, Israeli warplanes bombed the Wadi Fara region in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley, according to regional governor Bachir Khodr. Among the victims were seven Syrian nationals, many of whom worked in the local agricultural sector. A camp sheltering displaced Syrians was also struck during the assault, leaving eight individuals wounded.

Lebanon’s National News Agency, cited by Press TV, confirmed the casualties, highlighting the humanitarian impact of the strike.

According to Mehr, in an official statement, Israel claimed responsibility for “multiple strikes” against positions allegedly affiliated with the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah. However, the attack comes in direct violation of the ceasefire brokered between Tel Aviv and Hezbollah, which came into force on November 27 last year.

Lebanese officials have previously stated that Israel has violated the ceasefire over 3,700 times since its implementation. Despite stipulations requiring full withdrawal from Lebanese territory, Israeli forces reportedly remain deployed in five separate locations, contravening both UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and the terms of the truce.

Authorities in Lebanon continue to voice concern that these repeated breaches undermine national stability and pose a serious threat to regional peace.

...................

End/ 257