Iran condemns Israeli airstrikes in Syria, Lebanon, Gaza; slams UN silence

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei expressed concern over clashes in Syria and strongly criticized the U.N. Security Council's inaction in the face of the Israeli regime's aggression on Syria, Lebanon and Gaza.

In a statement on Tuesday, Baqaei expressed deep concern over the clashes that occurred in the Sweida region in southern Syria, which have resulted in the deaths of dozens of civilians, and condemned the military attacks by the Israeli regime against Syria over the past two days.

Referring to the continuation of the Israeli regime's military aggression against Syria's territorial integrity, while continuing to occupy a large part of the country's territory, the spokesperson considered the continued inaction on the part of the United Nations Security Council in in the face of the Israeli regime's aggressive actions against the countries of the region to be very dangerous and to have contributed to the increasing assertiveness on the part of the occupying regime.

Baqaei emphasized the need for the countries of the region and the Islamic world to pay attention to need to stop the Israeli regime's lawlessness and crimes, including the regime's unprecedented genocide in Gaza and its continued attacks against Syria and Lebanon.

He also noted the responsibility of the international community to prevent the continuation of gross violations of international law and the United Nations Charter by the Tel Aviv regime.

The Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes against Syrian HTS-led regime's positions in southern Sweida province on Tuesday, in another act of aggression aimed at destabilizing the region.

Also, the Israeli regime killed at least 12 people in airstrikes on eastern Lebanon on Tuesday in the deadliest breach of the ceasefire that took effect in November last year.

Moreover, Israel’s military killed more than 50 Palestinians in Gaza since Tuesday dawn as thousands of civilians fled the besieged north after it threatened to attack “the combat zone”.

