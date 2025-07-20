Tribal clashes persist in Syria’s Sweida despite ceasefire declaration

AhlulBayt News Agency: Tribal fighters aligned with the HTS-led regime in Damascus, headed by self-proclaimed President Abu Mohammad Jolani (also known as Ahmad Sharaa), launched fresh attacks against Druze factions in the southern Syrian province of Sweida on Saturday, defying a ceasefire announced by the regime.

According to AFP, Jolani had declared an “immediate ceasefire” in Sweida following the deployment of interior ministry forces under a U.S.-brokered arrangement with Israel. Nonetheless, hostilities continued unabated, leading to further bloodshed.

According to Mehr, thick plumes of smoke rose from homes set ablaze in Sweida, while disturbing reports emerged of tribal fighters vowing to kill residents. One combatant, identified as Abu Jassem, was heard rallying his comrades: “Go forward, tribes! We will slaughter them in their homes,” referring to the local Druze population.

The armed Bedouin tribes, supported by reinforcements from across Syria, have been clashing with Druze groups in Sweida since July 13. The violence has resulted in at least 940 deaths, according to a monitoring organization.

Social media platforms have been flooded with graphic content, including footage allegedly depicting the execution of civilians and mistreatment of elderly Druze religious figures. Families have publicly shared heart-wrenching accounts of lost loved ones, amplifying concerns over the deepening humanitarian crisis.

