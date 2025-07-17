HTS-led regime stresses right to respond to Israel aggression

Syrian HTS-led regime's Foreign Ministry hours after attacks in Druze province of Sweida says Israeli regime 'bears full responsibility for the attack'.

Hours after the Israeli regime's military conducted airstrikes on Syrian regime military assets that had entered the Druze-majority province of Sweida, Syria’s Foreign Ministry issued a sharp condemnation: “Israel bears full responsibility for the latest attack in southern Syria and its consequences.”

According to SANA, the statement continued, “We affirm our legitimate right to defend our territory by all means guaranteed under international law.”

Israeli jets bombed multiple sites in the Druze-majority governorate, Syria’s official news agency SANA reported.

The attacks targeted vehicles, along with main access roads to hamper Syrian troop movements.

The Defense Ministry in Damascus was also hit in Israeli strikes. Other sites in Daraa near Sweida were also hit in the aggression.

The new Syrian regime led by the HTS group was trying to normalize relations with the Tel Aviv regime, as media were reporting recently.