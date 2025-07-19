Syrian Druze leader denies agreement with criminal groups in Sweida

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sheikh Hekmat Al-Hijri, the spiritual leader of the Druze community in Syria, has firmly denied any form of agreement, negotiation, or authorization involving criminal groups amid recent unrest in the southern province of Sweida.

In an official statement, Sheikh Al-Hijri emphasized that any individual or entity acting outside the unified stance of the community and engaging with such groups would face accountability and punishment without exception.

“There is no negotiation, agreement, or authorization with these criminal elements,” he stated. “Deviation from the collective position of the people of Sweida will not be tolerated.”

He called on all residents and stakeholders to uphold the province’s shared commitment to peace, security, and social stability.

The statement came shortly after Syria’s Ministry of Interior announced a ceasefire agreement in Sweida following several days of escalating violence and security tensions. However, Sheikh Al-Hijri’s comments cast doubt on the legitimacy and representation of any such deal.

